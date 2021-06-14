Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angshu Purkait
@angshu_purkait
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Portrait of a man with a great smile and guitar
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
guitar
singer
singer with mic
indian male
male
portraits
man face
acoustic guitar
watch
metal watch
laugh
laughing man
striped shirt
stripes
Eye Images
singer with guitar
smile
Free pictures
Related collections
music
101 photos
· Curated by miyuki yoshida
Music Images & Pictures
leisure activity
musical instrument
Indian Men
21 photos
· Curated by Sonia Fingleton
indian man
man
human
Indian people
29 photos
· Curated by Pushpanjali Murmu
indian
People Images & Pictures
human