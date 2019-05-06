Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elio Santos
@eliomendes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Current Events
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
current events
crowd
People Images & Pictures
posters
protests
london
Trump Photos & Pictures
walking
uk
People Images & Pictures
human
pedestrian
road
text
asphalt
tarmac
parade
clothing
apparel
coat
Free pictures
Related collections
Current Events
1,223 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
current event
united state
HD Wallpapers
We are the world
53 photos · Curated by Taryn Kaahanui
human
People Images & Pictures
face
The people united...
7 photos · Curated by Shreena Bindra
People Images & Pictures
current event
text