Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
zürich
zurich
HD Grey Wallpapers
banister
handrail
railing
staircase
building
architecture
Backgrounds
Related collections
Atmospheric
286 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Facade
98 photos
· Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images