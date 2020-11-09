Go to Gabriella Clare Marino's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown wooden chair beside table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

An old fashioned table setting in an Italian trattoria

Related collections

eats
195 photos · Curated by brenda ramos
eat
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Zeltlager
38 photos · Curated by Julia
zeltlager
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Chairs | Seats | Stools
1,144 photos · Curated by Jackie Ramirez
seat
chair
furniture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking