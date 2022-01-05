Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julian Wirth
@julianwi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Chimney on a sunny december day
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
roof
chimney
sunny
sunny day
tile roof
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Concert
41 photos
· Curated by MX Phillips
concert
Light Backgrounds
crowd
Wavy
64 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
Look Up
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers