Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Fredrick Filix
@fredrickfilix93
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dalat, Sarawak, Malaysia
Published on
August 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
raindrop on green leaf after rain
Related tags
dalat
sarawak
malaysia
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
green leaf
rain
drop
raindrop wallpaper
raindrop
rain drop
rain wallpaper
droplet
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Summer
95 photos
· Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Fashion Startups
83 photos
· Curated by Niamh O'Dea
fashion
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures