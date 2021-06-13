Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maria Bobrova
@yamiable
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ла-Оротава, Санта-Крус-де-Тенерифе, Испания
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Apple, iPhone SE (1st generation)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ла-оротава
санта-крус-де-тенерифе
испания
islands
tenerife island
walking
europe
spain
tenerife
Summer Images & Pictures
canary islands
canary
HD City Wallpapers
walking area
la orotava
garden
park
Flower Images
view from above
palm
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
blue
427 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Winter
37 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Unsplash Editorial
6,768 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor