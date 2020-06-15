Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Irena Carpaccio
@murpaz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wedding
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Paper Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
cream
creme
dessert
Backgrounds
Related collections
National Nutrition Month
17 photos
· Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine
Eye Candy
33 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
candy
HQ Background Images
colorful