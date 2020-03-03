Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeffrey Eisen
@jeisen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
lily
pond lily
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flora
195 photos
· Curated by Siren Meng
flora
Flower Images
plant
Water Lily/Lotus
578 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
lotu
lily
Flower Images
PINK
611 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Rose Images