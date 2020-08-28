Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Illiya Vjestica
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lofthouse, Harrogate, UK
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A country lane looking down towards a public footpath stile.
Related tags
ground
plant
uk
Tree Images & Pictures
lofthouse
harrogate
tree trunk
outdoors
blossom
Flower Images
countryside
national trust
walking
Landscape Images & Pictures
peace
foxglove
hiking
september
2020
Summer Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Flowers/plants
37 photos
· Curated by Mhairi Harrison
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Roads
19 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Okada
road
outdoor
path
Perfectly Balanced Mindfulness
27 photos
· Curated by Therese Amiri
mindfulness
meditation
Website Backgrounds