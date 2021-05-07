Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old crude oil storage tank
Related tags
vegetation
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
land
outdoors
building
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
Public domain images
Related collections
Holistic Health
548 photos
· Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
Health Images
holistic
plant
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
ROADS
173 photos
· Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway