Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Chouette
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
couch
furniture
HD Art Wallpapers
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
human
ikebana
jar
ornament
People Images & Pictures
pottery
vase
indoors
interior design
home decor
sitting
Brown Backgrounds
flower bouquet
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Blue
361 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Portraits
92 photos · Curated by Diane Best
portrait
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Glasses
72 photos · Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human