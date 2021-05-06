Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Önder Örtel
@onderortel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
glove
hand
finger
leather glove
fingers
signs
black glove
White Backgrounds
leather
hand gesture
finger gesture
sign
apparel
clothing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Wanderlust
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wanderlust
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Angles
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture
white
333 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor