Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
chandra sekhar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolleru Lake, Andhra Pradesh
Published
on
March 29, 2021
DMC-G85
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Little munia on the perch
Related tags
kolleru lake
andhra pradesh
Birds Images
national geographic
wildlife
wildlife photography
munia
bird photography
nature photographer
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
sparrow
anthus
Grass Backgrounds
plant
kite bird
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
feet
144 photos
· Curated by Anna
feet
shoe
leg
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup