Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MAURICIO EJCHEL
@molusco18
Download free
Share
Info
Jerusalém, Israel
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Traditional loaf salesman at Old Town in Jerusalem
Related collections
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Diverse Women
407 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
Related tags
pants
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
machine
wheel
jeans
denim
jerusalém
israel
shoe
footwear
wall
sleeve
overcoat
coat
HD Grey Wallpapers
portrait
photography
PNG images