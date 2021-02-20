Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hoang Oanh
@dtnpic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
An Ninh Tây, Đức Hòa, Long An, Việt Nam
Published
on
February 21, 2021
Snowcorp, Foodie
Free to use under the Unsplash License
My grandpa's smile while my mother cuts his hair.
Related tags
an ninh tây
đức hòa
long an
việt nam
smiley face
grandpa
shorts
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Yellow Wallpapers
furniture
chair
door
flooring
HD Windows Wallpapers
home decor
porch
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
A Glorious Church
29 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture
oligochrome
804 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
oligochrome
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior