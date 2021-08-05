Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vito Natale
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
South new Jersey
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cattails at a lake on a sunny summer day.
Related tags
south new jersey
plant
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
lawn
agropyron
reed
bush
Free images
Related collections
School Aesthetic
115 photos
· Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #70: Chris Guillebeau
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Guillebeau
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #42: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor