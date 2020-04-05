Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Akron, OH, USA
Published on
April 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
One
67 photos
· Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Horses
263 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
akron
oh
usa
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
building
housing
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
PNG images