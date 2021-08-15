Go to Ksenia Ezhova's profile
@ksenia_ezhova
Download free
white and brown concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
St Petersburg, Russia
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

st petersburg
russia
architecture
construction
building
Public domain images

Related collections

Up
29 photos · Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking