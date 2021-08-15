Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ksenia Ezhova
@ksenia_ezhova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St Petersburg, Russia
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
st petersburg
russia
architecture
construction
building
Public domain images
Related collections
Up
29 photos · Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
Collection #85: Chris Brogan
10 photos · Curated by Chris Brogan
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers