Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephane Coudassot-Berducou
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Rosseau, Muskoka Lakes, Canada
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
What happens on the lake stays on the lake
Related tags
canada
lake rosseau
muskoka lakes
Nature Images
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
icefishing
friends
shotoniphone
photographer
hardwater
Fish Images
ontario
photography
fishing
Winter Images & Pictures
fishinglife
icefishinglife
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
Free pictures
Related collections
Ontario
69 photos
· Curated by Diane Cole
ontario
canada
plant
V.E
64 photos
· Curated by Gabrielle Bohna
outdoor
canada
HD Forest Wallpapers
cohesyn
24 photos
· Curated by Chad Bremmon
cohesyn
HD Grey Wallpapers
building