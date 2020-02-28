Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Leung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Technology
Share
Info
Published
on
February 29, 2020
Canon EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
hangar
planetarium
observatory
Free pictures
Related collections
Space
48 photos
· Curated by Anne-Sophie Stelke
Space Images & Pictures
nasa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Science
259 photos
· Curated by Eduard Bogdanov
science
HD Grey Wallpapers
chair
tech
31 photos
· Curated by kayla walker
tech
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic