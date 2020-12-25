Go to Sandra Grünewald's profile
@elmuff
Download free
lighted candle on green christmas tree
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Christmas
93 photos · Curated by MeadowZ
Christmas Images
plant
ornament
Seasonal
110 photos · Curated by Kim Baker
seasonal
Christmas Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking