It is more often than not that while perusing the streets we ignore those who are stuggling as are lives are so gallionic. As I took a break from my 'busy' life took look at this man, whom is the complete antithesis of myself, I failed to understand him, however, I enjoyed what he was doing. To remember this moment where I was filled with complete ignorance to anothers situation, I took this shot. About 2 weeks have passed since taking this picture and I still no nothing about this man and why he does what he does, amidst the hullaballoo of the street, but thats just what makes the picture.

