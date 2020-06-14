Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hale Live
@leah_k
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
furniture
plant
Grass Backgrounds
bench
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
lawn
park
tree trunk
park bench
garden
arbour
ground
Free pictures
Related collections
The Culturatti
32 photos
· Curated by Brittany Guerriero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Aerial
119 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
Awe
15 photos
· Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
outdoor
HD Wallpapers