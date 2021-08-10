Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abhi Aravind
@abhiaravind
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karivellur, Kerala, India
Published
on
August 10, 2021
3DLUT mobile, TS11 - Film
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
karivellur
kerala
india
geranium
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
anther
anemone
pollen
bud
sprout
Animals Images & Pictures
daisy
daisies
Backgrounds
Related collections
Traveling
363 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Typography
363 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
typography
sign
letter
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images