Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Stenger
@chrisstenger
Download free
Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana
Published on
November 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius) showing territorial behaviour
Share
Info
Related collections
Botswana
5 photos
· Curated by Danny Weiss
botswana
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
ANIMAL PROFILES
36 photos
· Curated by Miriam Geffery
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
animals
815 photos
· Curated by bethany milam
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Mouse Pictures & Images
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
moremi game reserve
human
People Images & Pictures
hippo
botswana
nature photography
no people
hippopotamas
river
lake
no-one
nobody
view
Travel Images
yawning
territorium
africa
PNG images