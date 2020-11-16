Go to Chris Stenger's profile
@chrisstenger
Download free
brown and black animal on water during daytime
brown and black animal on water during daytime
Moremi Game Reserve, BotswanaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius) showing territorial behaviour

Related collections

Botswana
5 photos · Curated by Danny Weiss
botswana
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking