Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pascal Meier
Available for hire
Download free
Zürich, Switzerland
Published on
April 16, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
city
28 photos
· Curated by Daniela Gutiérrez
HD City Wallpapers
building
urban
Stairways
192 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
stairway
stair
architecture
Geometric
37 photos
· Curated by Andrea Liang
HD Geometric Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers