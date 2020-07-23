Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melodie Wallace
@mw13
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Whitefish Bay, WI, USA
Published on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
whitefish bay
wi
usa
Butterfly Images
monarch
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
plant
blossom
Flower Images
aster
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
petal
daisy
daisies
pollen
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
77 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers