Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jason Sung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
corridor
indoors
flooring
floor
room
lighting
building
banister
handrail
housing
prison
Free stock photos
Related collections
Gradient Nation
1,641 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Wanderlust
145 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor