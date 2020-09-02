Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laurene Gicquel
@indianashat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
strawberry pie
healthy
strawberry cake
Cake Images
pie
plant
vegetable
bean
Fruits Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
soy
Free images
Related collections
Food
8 photos
· Curated by Laurene Gicquel
Food Images & Pictures
healthy
strawberry pie
ME <3
4,206 photos
· Curated by Dina Yassin
Light Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
blog
eat.
181 photos
· Curated by Thenady Riordan
eat
Food Images & Pictures
bread