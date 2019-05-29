Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pauline Bernfeld
@pizbern
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 29, 2019
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10MarkII
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
chelsea flower show
plants
Flower Images
lily
plant
Flower Images
blossom
araceae
petal
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
photo
photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
plants
225 photos
· Curated by Abigail Peterson
plant
potted plant
flora
florals
699 photos
· Curated by Mitch Sopo
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Flowers
56 photos
· Curated by Jasmine Stone
Flower Images
plant
Rose Images