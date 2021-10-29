Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Schauberger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karlsruhe, Deutschland
Published
10d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
karlsruhe
deutschland
burger and fries
outdoor
brioche bun
beefburger
cheeseburger
lunch
burger
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
Public domain images
Related collections
Urban Scenes
86 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
Nature & Peace
155 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
united state
HD Blue Wallpapers
Welcome to New York
153 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building