Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Japanese maple leaves on a branch
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Spring Images & Pictures
leaves
Beautiful Pictures & Images
bloom
blossom
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Red Wallpapers
spiky
pointy
bush
shrub
colorful
Brown Backgrounds
HD Dark Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Botanical
157 photos
· Curated by Naomi Maria
botanical
plant
Flower Images
FOTOS COOL
83 photos
· Curated by Nicole Mallcco Flores
Book Images & Photos
Bible Images
church
Textures
319 photos
· Curated by Haley Lambert
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images