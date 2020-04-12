Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hayffield L
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Canadian Beef Centre of Excellence, 8 Street Northeast, Calgary, Alberta, Canadá
Published
on
April 12, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The chef cutting the meat.
Related tags
canadian beef centre of excellence
8 street northeast
calgary
alberta
canadá
cook
cooking
meat
beef
canada
cut
chef
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
HD Wood Wallpapers
hardwood
plywood
pants
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Nature
1,971 photos
· Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Create
91 photos
· Curated by Daiane Coutinho
create
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers