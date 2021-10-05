Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Csaba Molnár
@sobamogera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
phone booth
machine
vending machine
gas pump
pump
Free stock photos
Related collections
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
Music & Audio Related
126 photos
· Curated by Alex Cowles
audio
Music Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Retro Tech
45 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds