Go to Claudio Schwarz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete building with black metal railings
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Stairs
Published on SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
steps
stairs
zürich
zurich
handrail
banister
staircase
railing
Backgrounds

Related collections

stairs
11 photos · Curated by dhs tres
stair
staircase
step
Interiors
6 photos · Curated by Joy Marcus
interior
stair
step
Stairs
109 photos · Curated by Photo Clubs
stair
step
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking