Go to DesignClass's profile
@designclass
Download free
woman in yellow and black dress standing beside white and blue boat during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Slab City, CA, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Skatepark in Slab City. Decorated with graffiti and bits of humor.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

slab city
ca
usa
machine
HD Art Wallpapers
gas pump
pump
Public domain images

Related collections

Classic Cars
177 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Aerial
119 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking