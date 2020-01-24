Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
DesignClass
@designclass
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Slab City, CA, USA
Published
on
January 24, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Skatepark in Slab City. Decorated with graffiti and bits of humor.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
slab city
ca
usa
machine
HD Art Wallpapers
gas pump
pump
Public domain images
Related collections
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos · Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
Classic Cars
177 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Aerial
119 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road