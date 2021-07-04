Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Precinct of Montu gate, Luxor, Egypt
Related collections
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Urban Sense
99 photos
· Curated by Muhammad Arif A
urban
street
building
Architectural lines
993 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
line
building
architecture