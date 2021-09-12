Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tell Death I'm Busy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ubud, Kabupaten de Gianyar, Bali, Indonésie
Published
on
September 12, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Infrared photography of a balinese park
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
ubud
kabupaten de gianyar
indonésie
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
infrared
indonesia
plants
Flower Images
park
chilling
Peaceful Pictures
Yoga Images & Pictures
zen
serenity
Nature Images
Pink Backgrounds
plant
cottage
Free images
Related collections
METAH DESIGN
169 photos · Curated by Justin Bechard
HD Design Wallpapers
circle
HD Wallpapers
Bali
7 photos · Curated by Tell Death I'm Busy
bali
indonésie
plant
Purple
12 photos · Curated by Milya Nagieva
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Flower Images