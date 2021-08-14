Go to 哲 李's profile
@alive_lz
Download free
red and white temple under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
中国北京东城区东四街道隆福寺街
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

仿古建筑

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

中国北京东城区东四街道隆福寺街
architecture
building
People Images & Pictures
human
temple
shrine
worship
monastery
housing
mansion
House Images
palace
pagoda
Free images

Related collections

Architecture
42 photos · Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Conceptual
301 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
conceptual
People Images & Pictures
man
Glorious Food
237 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking