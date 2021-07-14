Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrew Haimerl (andrewnef)
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pingxi District, New Taipei City, Taiwan
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
View of a hiking trail in Pingxi District of Taiwan.
Related tags
taiwan
pingxi district
new taipei city
Landscape Images & Pictures
asia
andrew haimerl
youtube thumbnail
hiking
trail
taipei
pingxi
YouTube Images
vegetation
plant
rainforest
land
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Escenarios
946 photos
· Curated by Maxwell Selem
escenario
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
VIBRANT NATURE
77 photos
· Curated by Andrew Haimerl (andrewnef)
vibrant
andrew haimerl
outdoor
Taiwan
28 photos
· Curated by Inny Goossens
taiwan
outdoor
plant