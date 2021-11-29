Go to Kitty de Groot's profile
@studiovix_nl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Business & Work
, Interiors
Published agoCanon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

UIL scrumboard by www.studiovix.nl

Related collections

STRATEGIC_PLANNING
70 photos · Curated by WeKinnect Global Branding Agency
chair
business
work
Modern Corporate
13 photos · Curated by Alex Piros
corporate
office
indoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking