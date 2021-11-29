Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kitty de Groot
@studiovix_nl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Business & Work
,
Interiors
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
UIL scrumboard by www.studiovix.nl
Related tags
indoors
mirror
HD White Wallpapers
white board
Related collections
Für Workshop-Unterlagen
68 photos
· Curated by Thomas Tillmann
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
STRATEGIC_PLANNING
70 photos
· Curated by WeKinnect Global Branding Agency
chair
business
work
Modern Corporate
13 photos
· Curated by Alex Piros
corporate
office
indoor