The best part of our second day around the Titlis Mountainbike Tour was the short but fun trail ride down the Hells Bells Trail from Jochpass to the beautiful Engstlenlake. Some small but fun jumps, always a nice descent and that great view at the lake all the time. Of course we had to jump into the water immediately after arriving at the bottom. With some more time left we would have definitely gone up and down again. But our bed for the night was still some kilometers and height meters away. Next time.