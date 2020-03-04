Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
ZHIDA LI
@adam_l_ee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
outdoors
garden
People Images & Pictures
human
gardener
gardening
worker
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
land
Free images
Related collections
Garden Center
166 photos
· Curated by Huntington Hearst
garden
plant
Flower Images
urban gardening
671 photos
· Curated by Mel Hammer
urban
gardening
plant
purposewerx
268 photos
· Curated by Madeline Cedillo
purposewerx
child
human