Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tonia Kraakman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alexandra, New Zealand
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Panasonic, DC-GX9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
new zealand
alexandra
central otago
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
wilderness
road
Mountain Images & Pictures
countryside
HD Scenery Wallpapers
path
HD Water Wallpapers
ground
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
trail
hill
Free pictures
Related collections
London
112 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building
FOOD PORN
194 photos · Curated by Nuria Zapata
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Silhouette Mystery
257 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers