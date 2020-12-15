Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lanju Fotografie
@lanju_fotografie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
tower
building
clock tower
architecture
wristwatch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Into the Woods
32 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
4th of July
109 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
4th Of July Images
Flag Images & Pictures
America Images & Photos