Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
fungus
amanita
mushroom
agaric
Brown Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
BREAKFAST
27 photos
· Curated by Amy Merriweather
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Staircases
30 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
All Nations
221 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures