Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Space Images & Pictures
astronomy
Outer Space Pictures
universe
nebula
night
starry sky
milky way
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Desert
334 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Desert Images
soil
outdoor
Sand
540 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
sand
Desert Images
soil
marocco
346 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
marocco
Desert Images
soil