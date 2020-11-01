Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jan Huber
@jan_huber
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Waterdrops of Leafes
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
waterdrop
rain
wet
dew
HD Yellow Wallpapers
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
droplet
plant
Pineapple Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
547 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
People
127 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
56 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers