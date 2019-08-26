Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lakshmi Narasimha
@lakshmimn68
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
dome
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Plant life
545 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Couples
113 photos
· Curated by CS
couple
People Images & Pictures
human